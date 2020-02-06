all-the-bright-places-is-coming-to-netflix-later-this-month

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Actor Elle Fanning attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) All the Bright Places is Netflix’s new original movie set to release on Feb. 28, 2020, and fans are absolutely excited for this film starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.Netflix released the trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix original film early Thursday morning, giving people a look into All the Bright Places set to release on Feb. 28, 2020.All the Bright Places is based on the book written by Jennifer Niven, which was first published in 2015. The story is based around two young teenagers by the names of Theodore Finch and Violet Markey. Justice Smith and Elle Fanning play the leads in the Netflix film.Violet is the popular girl in school who is struggling after the death of her sister due to a car accident. She has been dealing with constant ongoing thoughts, including blaming herself for the death of her sister, Eleanor.Theodore is more of an unpopular kid in school, and he is dealing with a bipolar disorder and thoughts that his family or anybody close to him doesn’t seem to understand. His disorder causes his him have very violent episodes. On top of being bullied in school, he has to go home every night to an abusive father and deal with constant thoughts of suicide.Theodore and Violet end up partnering up for a school project in which they are to explore their state of Indiana and visit popular and unusual sites and locations. While on their adventure, the two begin to fall romantically for each other, which really helps Violet out of her depression, at least when she’s around Theodore.Watch the trailer below!Don’t worry, we aren’t going to give any major spoilers away, but we promise you if this film holds true to the book, which we believe it will, it will be nothing short of amazing.Netflix has decided to take on a story that hits home to a lot of people these days and that’s mental illness. Yes, there has been progress and growth on the subject but there’s no denying we still have a long way to go on mental illness.Even though Netflix has taken a lot of heat and backlash because of the violent scenes in 13 Reasons Why, they’ve shown that they aren’t afraid to continue to touch on a subject that needs to be discussed more on a consistent basis.The story hits all of the emotions possible that one could have.Are you going to be watching All the Bright Places when it’s released? Let us know in the comments below!