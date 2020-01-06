all-the-biggest-talking-points-from-the-2020-golden-globes

With everything that’s going on in the world, things like awards ceremonies begin to look slightly frivolous and unimportant. The Hollywood world used the 2020 Golden Globes to pass on messages of hope, love and support, though, coming together as a unified mouthpiece pushing the need to vote and the need to be kind to our planet. Tonight’s (January 5) ceremony might have swapped controversy for heart but there were still plenty of talking points throughout – catch up on the biggest below.

Read more: The most controversial jokes from Ricky Gervais’ 2020 Golden Globes monologue

Global change dominated the night

Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama Full Speech:#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yhz1ScCMjp — Joaquin Phoenix Source (@joaquinsource) January 6, 2020



TV and movies might give us the chance to escape from the real world and its horrors, but the 2020 Golden Globes reminded us of our responsibility as citizens of Earth. Despite host Ricky Gervais’ warnings not to get political in their speeches, winners and presenters like Cate Blanchett, Russell Crowe, and Patricia Arquette put the bushfires in Australia and the tensions between the US and Iran front and centre. It was Joaquin Phoenix who, in one of the night’s final acceptance speeches, made an important point though – sending well wishes is no replacement for taking action and making change yourself.

Parasite’s win came with advice to live by

Director Bong Joon-ho upon receiving a Golden Globe award for PARASITE: “Once you overcome the 1 inch tall barrier of subtitles, you’ll be introduced to so many more amazing films.” “We use just one language: CINEMA”#GoldenGlobes #BongHive pic.twitter.com/O2QhPzuGfa — spring • 스프링키스 (@jekkibby) January 6, 2020



Although it was snubbed in the Best Motion Picture category and didn’t pick up awards for Best Director or Best Screenplay, South Korean thriller Parasite at least took home the award for Best Foreign Language Film. While collecting the trophy, director Bong Joon-ho shared some wise advice that will enrich both your viewing habits and, when applied in a broader context, your life as a whole: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

J Lo’s big moment of recognition didn’t happen

Much praise has been heaped on Jennifer Lopez for her role in Hustlers, in which she plays Ramona, one of a group of strippers who con Wall Street workers. But while her performance is her most critically acclaimed so far, it wasn’t rewarded with a trophy at the Golden Globes. Will her lack of a win spur Oscars voters on to give her a golden statuette? We’ll find out on February 9.

Olivia Colman is still the most refreshing speech-giver

Last awards season, Olivia Colman stole hearts with her refreshingly candid and honest acceptance speeches. One year on, nothing has changed. When the actor walked up to collect the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama, she delivered a giddy stream-of-consciousness in which she revealed she’d already been hitting the booze because she didn’t think she’d win and acted like the most wholesome, excited fan of everyone around her.

PWB thanks Obama

Phoebe #goldenglobes queen thanking Obama in her acceptance speech 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/k6fOzH1wrV — Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbr1) January 6, 2020



At the end of 2019, Barack Obama shared his favourite books, films, songs, and TV shows of the year. On the latter list was an inclusion that probably made for slightly awkward (but very funny) reading for Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge – in the pilot episode of season one, PWB’s character is seen getting herself off to the former US President. “I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” she said as she collected the trophy, adding with a cheeky grin: “As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.”