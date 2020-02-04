All the best reactions to Love Island's Casa Amor twist

Casa Amor no longer carries the shock value it did in previous years, but that doesn’t make the Love Island twist any less exciting.

In Monday (February 3) night’s episode, the villa’s six men packed their bags and headed off to a new abode, where they were soon joined by a fresh batch of female Islanders.

Meanwhile in the main house, the ladies didn’t get to enjoy the extra space for long as Laura Whitmore soon arrived to unveil the six new lads hoping to turn their heads.

And with games to play, beds to share and grafting to do, it wasn’t long before the two groups got to know each other.

Moving out: The lads wasted no time in packing their bags (ITV)

And of course, viewers reacted to the action in the only way we know how: Heading to social media for meme-heavy discussions about the drama.

Here are all the best posts about Monday’s episode…

First of all, 12 new people is a lot:

And the boys didn’t even bother pretending to look sad about the twist:

Priscilla’s admission about Nas had people questioning her motives:

Priscilla said Nas??? She wants to win omg LOOOOOOOOOL

— MXM (@mxmsworld) February 3, 2020

And viewers immediately wanted to warn her away from one person:

Can we talk about the gross mouth-related games?

Must we always play these disgusting mouth to mouth games. All the potential germs being spread… nothing sexy about it at all! #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/7pzJkMpKC9

— Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 3, 2020