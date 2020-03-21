all-the-best-new-rap-music-to-have-on-your-radar

Rap is moving as fast ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put all the best music in one place for you. This week there were videos from Rico Nasty, Kash Doll, Rich The Kid, Burna Boy, and Don Toliver, and a Colors performance from Princess Nokia. There were also new songs from Guapdad 4000, NLE Choppa and Roddy Ricch as well as Smino. Here’s the best of the rest:

Kevin Gates — “Always Be Gangsta” Freestyle

Kevin Gates might be a devout family man, but he’ll “Always Be Gangsta,” as he affirmed on his latest lyrical exercise which he begins with an eyebrow-raising life development: “divorced all of my wives, canceled all my soul ties.”

Jpegmafia — “Starrcade 97”

Nowadays, there’s no new music. There’s just music you’ve heard, and music you haven’t yet. Jpegmafia took advantage of the opportunity to breathe new life into your catalog via streaming with “Starrcade 97,” a smooth, down-tempo where he proclaims, “I got the juice.”

Lecrae — “Set Me Free” Feat. YK Osiris

Lecrae offers up some much-needed upliftment on “Set Me Free,” an uptempo single where he pleads with the man above to “keep my path straight” and proclaims, “God been workin’ they gon’ have to hold me back man.”

YBN Nahmir — “2 Seater” Feat. G-Eazy & Offset

On a foggy, Hitmaka-produced thumper, YBN Nahmir lets us know how he and his girl who got “flewed out” are ridin,’ while G-Eazy lets us know he’ll “whip the Ferrari to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru” with his boo.

Currensy & Fendi P — “Stainless”

On “Stainless,” Currensy and Fendi P are smokin’ that “rapper dope” over a characteristically smoky soundscape from their recently released Smokin Potnas album. They also released a visual for the track which showed them cruisin’ through the city in an Impala.

Rod Wave — “Pray 4 Love”

Rod Wave is back with another dose of heartfelt rhymes on “Pray 4 Love,” where his flow and lyrical content is more than a little reminiscent of how Tupac would attack the evocative beat. Who knows if that was an explicit choice on this track, but the 20-year-old Florida rhymer is in good company nonetheless.

K Camp Songs

K Camp received renewed attention based off the hysteria surrounding the “Renegade dance” that teenager Jalaiah Harmon created for his “Lottery” track, and he’s striking while the iron is hot. “Same Time” is a melancholy reflection over glowing keys, while “Black Men Don’t Cheat” is another example of him tapping into a viral fad along with 6LACK, Ari Lennox, and Tink.

Smokepurpp — “Excuse Me”

The original name for Smokepurpp’s latest track is “Excuse Me.” But just about everyone in the world can currently identify with the additional title he put on SoundCloud for the jazzy banger: “F*ck Corona U Aint Stopping Sh*t.”

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys — “Living Happy“ Feat. Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier

Quelle Chris and Chris Keys’ Innocent Country 2 is coming April 24th. They offered up a taste of what to expect on the feel-good “Living Happy,” where they spit grateful lyrics in between a hook that suggests all the dances one could do to their latest single.

Teejayx6 — “Hackers”

Those familiar with Teejayx6 would agree that him titling a song “Hackers” is a little on the nose, But off-the-cuff lines like “he thought it was lean but I gave this nwindow cleaner” are too rewind-worthy for it to matter. The Detroit rapper sticks to his script, stacking absurdities on top of each other over a dreamy beat.

Latashá — “Who I Am”

Newly LA-based rapper-producer Latashá is back, affirming herself as “the living proof” on “Who I Am,” a self-empowering single where she displays her sharp lyricism over spastic percussion. Over e-mail, the staple of the Brooklyn underground rap scene framed the song as her “sharing the beginnings of this transcendence” where she “let her ego go” and “kept the truest parts” of herself” since making a cross-country transition.

YBN Almighty Jay — “Surfin”

Earlier this week Almighty Jay dropped the YBN crew’s second single of the week, the menacing “Surfin,” where he gets gruff over an ominous beat with a double-time flow and lets us know he paid “50 for a watch, got me feelin’ like Curtis.”

Kahri 1k — “When They See Us” Feat. Quando Rondo

Kahri1k is the newest hope for Virginia, and a flagship artist for Pusha T’s burgeoning Heir Wave Music Group. This week he dropped a video for “When They See Us,” a gritty ode to his hometown of Petersburg, VA which features Quando Rondo.

Jasiah — “Break Sh*t”

A blast of punk-rap aggression from the Dayton, Ohio newcomer, “Break Sh*t” is all about going all out and damning the consequences. The video features wild footage from Jasiah’s recent tour with $not, during which he broke his arm in a mosh pit just a week before the end of the tour.

