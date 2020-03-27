all-the-best-new-rap-music-to-have-on-your-radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, there were videos from Lil Mosey, Rich Brian, Joyner Lucas, Princess Nokia, as well as Casanova and Jeremih, YBN Nahmir, G-Eazy, and Offset, Mulatto, Saweetie, and Trina, Ducko McFli, Denzel Curry, and Jace, as well as YNW Melly and Juice WRLD. There were also new songs from Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates and Denzel Curry, Run The Jewels, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice, as well as Conway and Schoolboy Q. Here’s the best of the rest:

Nav — “Turks” Feat. Gunna & Travis Scott

Nav, Gunna, and Travis Scott put together an unforgettable three-man weave on Astroworld’s “Yosemite,” and now the trio is back for more. Nav released “Turks” today, a long-awaited reunion where the three men reel off a dizzying array of melodic flows over a Wheezy production.

Jeezy — Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision

Out of nowhere, Jeezy released Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, a seven-track mixtape which shows the Snowman back in the kitchen and cookin’ up the brand of trap that made him a legend.

Mick Jenkins Songs

Mick Jenkins released a pair of tracks this week. He trades bars with Kojey Radical over gloomy piano play on “Snakes,” while “Front Street” is another strong collaboration with Kaytranda, where he celebrates that, “I done stamped up two whole passports.”

Channel Tres — “Weedman”

Channel Tres offered up his first 2020 track with “Weedman,” an ode to “going to the weed man’s spot” that’s too timely while most of the world is quarantined with cabin fever, lighting up or wishing they could.

Fivio Foreign — “Wetty”

Rising drill rapper Fivio Foreign released a video for “Wetty,” a song that had been buzzing for months in his native Brooklyn based off of a snippet he posted. He properly fed the anticipation for the single with a video that tells a sordid crime story.

Kari Faux — “While God Was Sleepin’”

Kari Faux shows off her MC chops on “While God Was Sleepin,” slithering through a sultry verse about her siren-like aura over a bouncy production.

Marlon Craft — “Mom’s Whiskey” Feat. Kota The Friend

Marlon Craft’s “Mom’s Whiskey” is as literal as it sounds. Over email, he divulged that, “I literally found a stashed bottle of my mom’s whiskey that she had hidden when I was looking for a pen. I found that beat on YouTube and it all just spilled out.” Brooklyn’s Kota The Friend matched Marlon’s reflection with his own personal verse, rhyming about the “rooftop of my hometown, where the sweet chick is my soul food.”

Sada Baby — “Outside” Feat. Trap Manny

Sada Baby probably has every viewer of his “Outside” video longing for the mundanity of simply being outside of their home. But luckily, his fans can listen to his energetic collaboration with Trap Manny as well as the rest of his Skuba Sada 2 project.

King Von — “Trust Issues” Feat. Yungeen Ace

Chicago’s King Von is known for his storytelling prowess, and he’s back at it again on “Trust Issues,” a melancholy chronicle about the hardships of love where Yungeen Ace exclaims, “I thought you was real, don’t know now.”

Blacc Zacc — “Carolina Narco The Movie”

South Carolina rapper offered up a gripping short film entitled “Carolina Narco The Movie” to pair with his album of the same name, noting over email that he “wanted to create this film because nobody’s been dropping movies with their projects lately.” The film chronicles a drug crew’s rocky navigation of the unforgiving drug game.

Alfred. — “Prndl/Dr. Call”

Alfred.’s One Trick Pony EP is out today. Earlier this week, the ambitious artist released a double feature for his singles directed by Connor Barret. “Prndl” is a searing stream of consciousness, while “Dr. Call” shows off producer Clwdwlkr’s dreamy production.

Rockie Fresh feat. Casey Veggies and 24Hrs — “Feelings Hurt”

It’s been a while since Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh’s Fresh Veggies joint project, but you wouldn’t know it to hear their new song. The chemistry they show remains intact, even with the addition of 24Hrs.

Pretty Ricky — “Body”

Pretty Ricky hasn’t released a music video in years. Their video for the sultry “Body” shows that they’re still as freaky as they wanna be, romantically crooning about “sucking on that body like an infant” on the single.

