all-the-best-new-pop-music-from-this-week

As the coronavirus continues to spread and people across the world find themselves remaining inside, pop musicians from across the globe offer solace in the form of buoyant tunes. Conan Gray released his hotly-anticipated debut record, J Balvin offers another rhythmic anthem, and The Weeknd releases his long-awaited After Hours.

Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Conan Gray — “Fight Or Flight”

Conan Gray’s highly-anticipated debut record Kid Krow arrived this week. While the singer released five of the tracks as singles, “Fight Or Flight” arrives as a refreshing breakout. Teetering between subdued and eruptive, the single makes a big splash halfway through the thoughtful record. In a statement, Gray described the record as a personal piece of artwork: “this is everything i’ve ever wanted to say but didn’t,” he wrote. “every secret and insane thought i’ve kept for my closest friends.”

Tove Lo — “I’m Coming”

Tove Lo released her latest record Sunshine Kitty last year, but the singer isn’t taking a break from releasing new music. The singer debuted the euphoric “I’m Coming” (a Veronica Maggio cover) as part of Spotify’s “Studio It’s Hits” project. The revved-up track features rumbling synths, an irresistibly-catchy backbeat, and Tove Lo’s high-reaching vocals.

J Balvin — “Amarillo”

After taking home several awards at Spotify’s first annual awards ceremony, Colombian pop sensation J Balvin continues his global takeover with “Amarillo.” In the single, his signature rhythmic snare provides a backbone for Balvin’s blunt lyrical delivery.

The Weeknd — “Hardest To Love”

With the arrival of his record After Hours, The Weeknd has unveiled a slow-burning and reflective masterpiece. With “Hardest To Love,” his crooning vocals melt into the track’s urgent underlying beat, reflecting the lyric’s pressing theme.

Chloe Lilac — “Obvious”

In her second single of 2020, Chloe Lilac continues to prove her rising talent as a pop singer with “Obvious.” Morphing buoyant keys into a wonky beat, Lilac’s sugar-sweet vocals narrate an all-too-familiar feeling. “‘Obvious’ is about being with someone that clearly doesn’t like you as much as you like them, being in denial about it and then realizing you’re better than that bullsh*t,” Lilac said in a statement.

Wens — “Tongue Tied”

Wens released her debut EP Lemoncholy this week, and along with it came the captivating number “Tongue Tied.” In a statement, Wens described her EP’s songwriting process: “Lemoncholy is a phase of life years 18-21. I wrote this EP during an incredibly emotionally turbulent period. there were times when i was the saddest I’ve ever been. and there were moments when i had never felt more like myself. along the way i somewhat realized that’s what it means to gradually come into your own.”

Lauren Jauregui — “Lento” Feat. Tainy

Singer, songwriter, and activist Lauren Jauregui is signaling the beginning of a new era with “Lento.” On the track with Tainy, Jauregui infuses Latin rhythm with her lush vocals. Along with sharing the single, Jauregui offered reassurance to her fans: “I hope dancing to it helps your spirit feel joy, as you spend time with your loved ones and continue to cultivate love in the face of fear and uncertainty.”

Alec Wigdahl — “Cologne”

19-year-old Minneapolis native Alec Wigdahl documents his life’s recent upheavals with “Cologne.” After dropping out of Berklee College of Music to pursue a career in music, Wigdahl’s “Cologne” proves his knack for songwriting. A low, thumping beat and impressive production combine with Wigdahl’s tenor croon for a mesmerizing number.

Melanie Faye — “It’s A Moot Point”

Melanie Faye got her start as a musician on Guitar Hero. But after a short period of time, Faye graduated to an actual guitar and began writing music. Her latest single “It’s A Moot Point” highlights Faye’s incredible talent. Faye recorded the guitar and bass by herself with the help of a few friends on the drums and turned it into an irresistible anthem. Faye’s fingers fly over each chord as her velvety voice compliments the warm tones and rolling beat.

Poe Leos — “Pop Star”

Poe Leos bounces between delivering her lyrics in English and Spanish in her Atlantic Records debut single “Pop Star.” A snapping backbeat and expansive production provides ample space for Poe Leos to prove why she deserves the “Pop Star” title.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.