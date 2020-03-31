all-the-best-new-pop-music-from-this-week

While the coronavirus has pushed back concert tours, festivals, and record releases, many pop musicians are pushing forward with new music. Dua Lipa debuted her hotly-anticipated record Future Nostalgia, Rosalía unveiled a personal ballad, and Rihanna returned after months of teasing new music with a collaborative single.

Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Dua Lipa — “Hallucinate”

Dua Lipa finally released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. While the singer had already released a handful of singles, Future Nostalgia arrived with more stand-out hits and “Hallucinate” is a strong contender. A fast-paced, metallic beat provides a backdrop for Lipa’s energetic ’80s pop nostalgia on the upbeat track.

Rosalía – “Dolerme”

Rosalía is the next musician to offer a distraction from the current state of the world through music. The singer released the guitar-driven ballad, “Dolerme,” as a way for her fans to stay calm during quarantine. In a statement, Rosalía described how the process of writing the song helped her mental health: “I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time a bit because I decided that I was not going to think about it too much and that instead I was going to put my energy and my heart into doing something for others, in my own way.”

Rihanna, PartyNextDoor — “Believe It”

Rihanna has been teasing new music for months, even finding joy at her fan’s anxiousness for her next album. But Rihanna’s latest single doesn’t come from R9, rather, an unlikely collaboration with PartyNextDoor off his recently-released LP PartyMobile. The swooning track features a wonky beat alongside Rihanna’s distinguished musings about finding trust in a relationship.

Jessie Reyez — “Coffin” Feat. Eminem

Jessie Reyez first arrived on the scene with the captivating single “Figures” five years ago. After releasing a handful of collaborations and two EPs, Reyez is finally ready for her debut album. Reyez released her first full-length effort Before Love Came To Kill Us this week, and with it arrived a compelling collaboration with Eminem. Pivoting from his usual catalog, Eminem spits verses about a toxic relationship beside Reyez’s soaring vocals and gentle melody.

Ingrid Andress — “The Stranger”

After Apple Music announced the Ingrid Andress as the first female country artist named to their Up Next program, the singer shared her debut album Lady Like. Showcasing her knack for brutally honest songwriting, “The Stranger” arrives as the album’s center point. The track melts emotive piano with Andress’ evocative vocals to craft a touching portrait of love.

Austn — “Phases”

17-year-old singer/songwriter Austn shared his newest single “Phases” this week. The buoyant single takes a chapter from the singer’s incredibly inspiring life story. Partially-deaf since birth, Austn underwent restorative surgery at the age of four and shortly after discovered his love for music. The singer left home at the age of 14 to pursue an acting career in LA before embracing his musical side with his debut EP Abandonment.

Giveon — “Favorite Mistake”

R&B crooner Giveon released his debut EP Take Time after making a name for himself on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle.” Off the recent mixtape, “Favorite Mistake” stands out as a showcase of Giveon’s talent. The singer’s deep velvet broodings stand out over a breezy downbeat.

Alaina Castillo — “Just A Boy”

Alaina Castillo made a splash with her recent single “Ocean Waves.” Castillo is back with the intimate anthem “Just A Boy.” Over a simple electric guitar riff and a snapping beat, Castillo’s loungy vocals cut through to deliver an honest account of the struggle of modern relationships.

Alina Baraz — “More Than Enough”

Alina Baraz has been signaling a new era of music by steadily releasing a handful of single as a follow-up to her 2018 effort The Color Of You. The singer’s latest track arrived in the form of “More Than Enough,” a silky-smooth ballad highlighting Baraz’s entrancing vocals and lush production.

Major Lazer, Marcus Mumford — “Lay Your Head On Me”

In another unlikely collaboration, Major Lazer teamed up with Mumford And Sons’ Marcus Mumford for the feel-good tune “Lay Your Head On Me.” More stripped-back than Major Lazer’s former catalog, the track features Mumford’s signature folksy-delivery melted with the electronic group’s infamously triumphant beat drops.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.