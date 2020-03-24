all-the-best-new-indie-music-from-this-week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week we got another sampling of Hayley Williams’ solo debut featuring the women of Boygenius, a stellar new single from Perfume Genius, and an iconic cover from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.

Waxahatchee — “Can’t Do Much”

Waxahatchee’s new album Saint Cloud is one of the most instantly captivating albums we’ve heard so far in 2020. “Can’t Do Much” is another example of exactly what’s so special about this record, what one fan allegedly called Katie Crutchfield’s “full Dylan” phase. Sonically, “the song fits in with the lo-fi, folksy sound the band has adopted for this release,” Caitlin White writes for Uproxx. The rest of the album is out later this week.

Control Top — “One Good Day”

Less than a year removed from the release of their debut album, Covert Contracts, the Philadelphia trio Control Tap are back with new music. “One Good Day” is a noisy reprieve from quarantine, with heavy riffs and Ali Carter’s pop vocal melody. Thematically, the song is about “facing your flaws to become a better person for yourself and the people around you, getting outside of yourself to realize everyone has their own struggles and are doing the best they can, and above all trying to help each other even if what we do is imperfect,” Carter wrote in a statement.

Hayley Williams — “‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” Feat. Boygenius

With her debut solo album out in May, Hayley Williams has been rolling out a series of new music to preview the release. In an epic show of star power, the latest installment features backing vocals from indie heroes Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, who record together under the name Boygenius. “The affecting track starts slowly, opening with resounding harmonies. As the song progresses, a driving bass guitar and emotive strings join the melody,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.

Perfume Genius — “On The Floor”

With the new album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately out in May, Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius has shared another sampling of what we can expect from the record. “On The Floor” is what Derrick Rossignol calls for Uproxx a “celebratory pop tune,” and was released along with a cinematic narrative video. Speaking to Zane Lowe about the track, Hadreas said that “On The Floor” is indicative of the overall vibe of the forthcoming record. “There’s a core spirit to it, but I’m not super sacred about one vibe,” he said. “I think all vibes can exist together. And be one group, one harmonious vibe.”

Ellis — “March 13th”

Ellis (real name Linnea Siggelkow) writes songs as if they were novellas. The details are rich, and you can picture the characters pretty clearly in your mind. “March 13th,” the third preview of her upcoming debut full-length album Born Again, is no exception to this rule. It’s “a piano-heavy track just under two minutes that reflects on the significance certain dates can have on our lives,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx. Although Ellis’ upcoming tour dates with Ratboys have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Born Again will be released in full on April 3.

MGMT — “As You Move Through The World”

With several tour dates canceled and postponed due to the coronavirus, MGMT instead went ahead and released new music. The new standalone track “As You Move Through The World” spans nearly seven experimental minutes. “Filled with bright chimes, washed-out synths, psychedelic reverb, and a droning kick drum, MGMT builds an escape route to an alternate reality with the fuzzy track,” Carolyn Droke writes for Uproxx. Consider it something unique to kill the time during quarantine.

Ben Gibbard — “The Bones Are Their Money”

I would be remiss if I didn’t include this incredible cover on this list. During one of Ben Gibbard’s daily livestream performances, the Death Cab For Cutie leader fielded a request to cover a song from one of the best sketches from the recent Netflix show I Think You Should Leave. It’s entrancing to hear Gibbard vocals take on this truly insane number about skeleton currency and how they need to pull your hair up, but not out, in order to get another chance at life. Hey, now is as good a time as ever for a sense of humor.

