all-star-cast-joins-keeley-hawes-for-new-itv-drama-finding-alice

ITV announced the full star-studded cast for its new drama Finding Alice.

Joanna Lumley, Kenneth Cranham, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney have all been confirmed for the six-part series. They join Bodyguard‘s Keeley Hawes, who was also involved in the early stages of the series’ development.

RED Production Company CEO and executive producer Nicola Shindler said, “To have such a strong calibre of actors join the cast alongside Keeley to breathe life into these complex characters is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to audiences meeting them.”

Hawes stars as the titular Alice, who moves into her newly refurbished home with her husband Harry, played by Merrells (Agatha Raisin).

Before they can settle in, however, Harry dies by falling down the stairs he designed, leaving Alice to navigate their wonderful yet impractical home alone. As well as struggling to find the fridge, Alice will struggle with her husband’s secrets, too (turns out he was keeping plenty).

Lumley and Havers will appear as Alice’s parents, Sarah and Roger, while Jones and Cranham will play her in-laws, joined by Rooney as Harry’s sister Nicola. Paranoid’s Isabella Pappas has also been confirmed as Alice and Harry’s teenage daughter Charlotte.

The drama is written by Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, and produced by the minds behind Happy Valley.

Filming for Finding Alice begins this month.