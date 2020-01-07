all-of-the-winter-love-island-contestants-are-clones-of-previous-islanders-and-it’s-actually-scary

Winter Love Island might be a whole new show with a brand new presenter, but some things never change – and that’s the contestants, judging by these new images.

One Love Island fan spotted that almost every contestant heading into the winter Love Island villa is pretty much a carbon copy of a previous Islander – and once you see it, it’s impossible to un-see.

Alex Shafiq tweeted: ‘Mate. Is there a factory somewhere where they clone new contestants or… #LoveIsland.’

We wouldn’t blame you if you thought you were seeing double when the new line-up was revealed, as the similarities between the new cohort of wannabe reality stars and Islanders from previous series are uncanny.

They compared Dani Dyer, the winner of 2018’s series, to newbie Shaugna Phillips, and the similarities are definitely there, right down to the flowing, wavy locks.

Leanne Amaning from this year’s show is the spitting image of Yewande Biala, while Siannise Fudge is Kendall Rae Knight’s double.

They also noticed that newbie Mike Boateng looks like Marcel Somerville from the 2017 cast, while Ollie Williams is the spit of Harley Judge (remember him?).

Love Island has previously come under fire for a lack of diversity in both race as well as body shape and size, so promised to switch it up for the first winter series.

Mate. Is there a factory somewhere where they clone new contestants or… 🤦🏽‍♂️😂🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/A2WjNPk4UB — Alex SHAQ Shafiq 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) January 6, 2020

A source told The Sun: ‘ITV are trying to put together a more diverse cast this year. Viewers can expect to see people who aren’t the norm for Love Island.’

Last year’s show was criticised for the only ‘curvy girl’ in the villa being Anna Vakili, who came in at a size 12.

With the new cast pretty much being clones of previous Islanders, we reckon it’s going to be the summer series before we have a chance of getting someone that looks different from the Love Island norm on the series.





