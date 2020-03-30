All of Nordstroms Comfiest Sandals Are on Sale Right Now

Despite what we know about how crucial it is to keep our distance from others in these trying times, it’s actually really important to leave your house once in a while. That daily (six-feet-away) walk is actually doing you the most good — for staying active, getting immunity-boosting vitamin D, and clearing your head.
Warmer and more social days lay just ahead and, naturally, Nordstrom has us covered for when our present pacing becomes summer strolls. At the retailer’s sweeping spring sale, basically all of its most comfortable sandals are marked way down. And, yes, that includes top brands like Teva, Ugg, North Face, Naturalizer, and Vince.

Whether you’re looking for a pair to outfit your path from the bedroom to the living room, or you’re in the market for an easy-on-easy-off set for ambling over to your neighborhood’s underrated park, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale has you covered.
Shop the most comfortable shoes marked all the way down at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale below.
Vince Carver Sport Sandal

Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Gemini Link Flip Flop

Shop now: $46 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

UGG Emily Slide Sandal

Shop now: $75 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

Michael Kors MK Logo Slide Sandal

Shop now: $37 (Originally $49); nordstrom.com

Kork-Ease Downey Slide Sandal 

Shop now: $95 (Originally $135); nordstrom.com

adidas ‘Adilette’ Slide Sandal

Shop now: $27 (Originally $45); nordstrom.com

Havaianas Slim Glitter Flip Flop

Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); nordstrom.com

Reef Cushion Bounce Vista Slide Sandal 

Shop now: $32 (Originally $45); nordstrom.com

Dr. Martens Myles Slide Sandal

Shop now: $90 (Originally $120); nordstrom.com

Munro Laya Slide Sandal

Shop now: $90 (Originally $145); nordstrom.com

