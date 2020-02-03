all-nerddoms-welcome:-the-intergalactic-krewe-of-chewbacchus-parades-in-new-orleans

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus’s Tenth Anniversary Parade rolls through the streets of New Orleans on Saturday night.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The Women of Wakanda sub-krewe marches in the parade. This group is one of the newest sub-krewes and is inspired by the fierce warriors in the 2018 film Black Panther.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The Chewbacchus krewe’s idol: Chewbacchus, a six-armed Wookiee made of Styrofoam, comes down the street.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The Leijorettes sub-krewe includes roughly 100 Princess Leia lookalikes performing dance routines to Star Wars music.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

When the Chewbacchus krewe was formed 10 years ago, it focused on classic sci-fi – Star Trek and Star Wars. But over the years, the boundaries loosened, in a big way.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The STOMP Troopers, a sub-krewe for young people with autism, march down the street.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Members of the Aerial Space Squad sub-krewe perform acrobatics above the crowd on a pole and hoops.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

A contraption featuring Yoda makes its way through the parade.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

In the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras on Feb. 25, the streets of New Orleans are filled with a series of extravagant parades organized by local krewes. Saturday night’s parade was a glittering, glowing procession of Wookiees, Trekkies, and other self-proclaimed sci-fi geeks and super-nerds: the tenth annual parade of the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus.

Members of the Women of Wakanda sub-krewe prepare to parade with the Krewe of Chewbacchus in New Orleans. Saturday night’s parade was a glittering, glowing procession of Wookiees, Trekkies, and other self-proclaimed sci-fi geeks and super-nerds.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Members of the Women of Wakanda sub-krewe prepare to parade with the Krewe of Chewbacchus in New Orleans. Saturday night’s parade was a glittering, glowing procession of Wookiees, Trekkies, and other self-proclaimed sci-fi geeks and super-nerds.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The krewe’s name is, as you might guess, an irreverent mashup of Chewbacca, the shaggy 8-foot Wookiee from Star Wars, and Bacchus, the Roman god of wine.

“That is a huge part of the krewe: mashups, puns and stacking together things that you love,” said one of the krewe’s captains, Brooke Ethridge, better known as Overlord Padme Almandine. Richard Riggs, aka Overlord Strangelover, added: “The mission of the krewe is ‘Saving the galaxy one drunken nerd at a time.'”

Brooke Ethridge, aka Overlord Padme Almandine, marches with the Leijorettes: Princess Leia lookalikes doing dance routines to Star Wars music.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Brooke Ethridge, aka Overlord Padme Almandine, marches with the Leijorettes: Princess Leia lookalikes doing dance routines to Star Wars music.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The week before the parade rolled, the revelers were in the frantic final stages of preparation, sanding, sawing, and sewing in a huge workshop space. Laura van Aken was hard at work adding extra fur to her costume, or “wookifying” it, as she put it. “We are Chewbacchus, so gotta have a Chewie in there,” she said. Her costume combined elements of Chewbacca with characters from the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Jan Miles makes earrings for the Women of Wakanda sub-krewe to toss out to spectators along the parade route.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Jan Miles makes earrings for the Women of Wakanda sub-krewe to toss out to spectators along the parade route.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

“It’s truly just a free-for-all,” van Aken said. “You can do whatever you can dream up, costume-wise. Just make it happen, show up, and strut your stuff!” When the krewe was formed 10 years ago, it focused on classic sci-fi – Star Trek and Star Wars. But over the years, the boundaries loosened, in a big way. “We say now, all nerddoms,” Ethridge explained. “So anything that you want to nerd about is welcome in the Chewbacchus parade.”

The Rainbow Mandalorian Chris Garnett is a captain of Queer Eye for the Sci-fi, a sub-krewe of LGBTQ cosplayers and their allies.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The Rainbow Mandalorian Chris Garnett is a captain of Queer Eye for the Sci-fi, a sub-krewe of LGBTQ cosplayers and their allies.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Which means there’s a sub-krewe in the Chewbacchus parade for just about anybody. Among them: The Aerial Space Squad, whose members perform acrobatics high along the route on a pole and hoops; The Krewe of the Living Dead, or KOLD; Krewe du Chu, the Pokémon Mardi Gras Krewe; Queer Eye for the Sci-Fi, for “LGBTQ cosplayers and their allies”; The Leijorettes, Princess Leia look-alikes, some 100-strong, doing dance routines to Star Wars music; The STOMP Troopers, for young people with autism; The All Wonder Woman Walking Krewe, whose members assume many forms, including Marie Antoinette Wonder Woman and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wonder Woman; and the AfroFuturist Krewe, whose theme this year was a tribute to rapper Missy Elliott.

Pearl Ricks is a member of the AfroFuturist Krewe, which includes black women seeking to have fun and also to spread awareness of black involvement in science fiction and fantasy genres.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Pearl Ricks is a member of the AfroFuturist Krewe, which includes black women seeking to have fun and also to spread awareness of black involvement in science fiction and fantasy genres.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

“Being an ultimate trailblazer, everything about her is futuristic,” explained AfroFuturist Krewe member Michele Seymour. “I don’t see myself in Star Wars,” added fellow krewe member Pearl Ricks, “and the whole idea of AfroFuturism is to create a world that is beyond what we already have.” One of the newest sub-krewes is the Women of Wakanda: those fierce warriors from the 2018 mega-hit film, Black Panther. Member Sonita Singh, who marched on Saturday in a glow-in-the-dark bustier and loincloth, described the thrill of the parade: “Beautiful, powerful, sovereign black women coming down the streets, screaming ‘Wakanda forever!’ Chills. I get chills just thinking about it.”

Women of Wakanda member Sonita Singh works with her fiber optic embedded cloth that she will attach to her costume.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Women of Wakanda member Sonita Singh works with her fiber optic embedded cloth that she will attach to her costume.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

The Krewe of Chewbacchus is a walking krewe, which means there are no people riding on huge floats pulled by trucks and tractors. Instead, they parade with “contraptions” — wildly elaborate hand-made structures that are pushed or pedaled on tricycles, shopping carts, rickshaws, or whatever can roll. The krewe has constructed an alien in a gigantic spaceship, hovering over a scale model of New Orleans.

Joe Amato adjusts the lights on Space Farce 4242, which features an alien in a gigantic spaceship hovering over New Orleans.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Joe Amato adjusts the lights on Space Farce 4242, which features an alien in a gigantic spaceship hovering over New Orleans.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

An old favorite: BAR2D2. There’s a keg inside. And of course, there’s the krewe’s idol: Chewbacchus, a six-armed Wookiee made of Styrofoam. This year, he was sculpted in full roar, perched on top of the starship Millennium Falcon. “Chewbacchus is the Sacred Drunken Wookie who we worship,” said Overlord Strangelover, Richard Riggs. “He is our godhead.”

Aryanna Gamble, aka Overlord Space Goddess Snackagawea, has been marching in Chewbacchus for nine years. Gamble says this parade is her favorite day of the year.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Another distinctive feature of this krewe is that all of the throws they toss to the crowds are made by hand. No cheap, plastic Mardi Gras beads for this bunch; instead, they take great pride in creating miniature works of art that have become coveted collectors’ items. Among the many offerings this year: Wakanda earrings, tiny Yoda finger puppets, delicately painted bandolier blocks, and sparkly, bejeweled ray guns.

“There’s this exchange and this moment that’s extremely personal that you don’t get when you’re just throwing beads off of a float,” said Aryanna Gamble, Overlord Space Goddess Snackagawea. “Outside of New Orleans, there’s this perception that Mardi Gras is booze and Bourbon Street and boobs,” Gamble said. “The reality that all of us know is that Mardi Gras is made in dens and living rooms and garages across the city. It’s for all of us, and it’s made by us. It’s a community builder.”

Members of Chewbacchus exit their workshop after a night preparing for the parade.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR

Members of Chewbacchus exit their workshop after a night preparing for the parade.

L. Kasimu Harris for NPR