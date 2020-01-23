Home NEWS All lanes of 405 Freeway closed in Redondo Beach by hazmat problem,...

All lanes of 405 Freeway closed in Redondo Beach by hazmat problem, CHP says

Maria Garcia
The California Highway Patrol says it does not know when the 405 Freeway will reopen.

(California Department of Transportation)

By Emmanuel MorganStaff Writer 

All lanes of the 405 Freeway near Redondo Beach and Lawndale have been closed because of a hazardous materials issue, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Authorities received a call at 11: 02 a.m. about the problem, which forced both the north- and southbound lanes to be closed, the CHP said. The on-ramp to Hawthorne Avenue is also closed, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would be reopened. The exact cause of the incident is also unknown at this time.

Emmanuel Morgan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in October 2019, his work appeared in the Charlotte Observer and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Morgan is a graduate of Elon University and a native of Charlotte, N.C.

