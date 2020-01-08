“all-is-well”:-trump-after-iran-fires-missiles-at-bases-used-by-us-in-iraq

Donald Trump’s tweet hints that US is unfazed by Iran attack on Iraq bases used by US forces.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump tweeted “all is well” hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases used by US forces in Iraq. “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” President Trump tweeted.

Iran said it launched the missile attack to retaliate for last week’s killing of its top military commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV. The statement told the US to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths, state TV said. The Pentagon did not provide reports of casualties in the attack.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding the bases targeted were al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.