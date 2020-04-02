all-indiana-schools-to-stay-closed-for-remainder-of-academic-year

British man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown

CHELTENHAM, England — Being stuck at home didn’t stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.

James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.

Why health experts aren’t warning about COVID-19 in food

NEW YORK — Chicken with salmonella can make you sick. So can romaine lettuce with E. coli and buffets with lurking norovirus. So why aren’t health officials warning people about eating food contaminated with the new coronavirus?

The answer has to do with the varying paths organisms take to make people sick.

Treasury makes it easier for some to receive stimulus checks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Social Security beneficiaries won’t have to take any extra steps to receive the one-time stimulus checks under the coronavirus recovery program.

In a statement late Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Social Security recipients who are usually not required to file a tax return need to take no action and will receive their payment directly to their bank account.

