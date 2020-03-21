all-indiana-schools-closed-until-may-1;-covid-19-cases-rise-to-56-statewide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all schools closed until May 1 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. State testing has also been cancelled.

This comes as the state’s total number of cases rose to 56 Thursday, health officials said. The virus causing COVID-19 illnesses has now been identified in 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties.

As the economic fallout spreads, the owners of the two largest hotels in downtown Indianapolis are considering temporary closures as they’ve seen drastic declines in business.

WGN’s sister station WXIN has more details on Holcomb’s actions to provide economic relief and protect Hoosiers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

