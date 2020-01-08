all-india-strike-by-trade-unions-today-to-hit-banking,-transport-services

Bharat Bandh on 8 January: The 24-hour shutdown began at 6 am.

New Delhi:

A 24-hour nationwide strike by trade unions today, which began at 6 am, is likely to hit transport and banking services. Around 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike which has been called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to protest the “anti-labour policies” of the BJP government as they press for demands like fixed minimum wage and equal wage for equal work.

Nine other trade unions in different parts of the country are a part of the strike, the CITU said on Monday, adding that the centre’s policies and labour laws had affected 80 crore people.

Trade union leaders have claimed the government has failed to tackle challenges posed by a crisis-ridden economy and is, instead, busy privatising and selling public sector units (PSUs). The government’s actions are “detrimental to the national interest and national development,” they said.

In Bengal, trade unions affiliated to Left and other parties had called for a bandh against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. However, the state government said it will not support any bandh.

In Kerala, the trade unions exempted the state’s tourism sector from Wednesdays general strike.

A day before the strike, the government warned the trade unions of “consequences” if they joined the strike. “Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action,” an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said on Tuesday.