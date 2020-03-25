all-india-lockdown:-vijay’s-master-postponed-to-june-2020?

|

Updated: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 1: 25 [IST]

Here is a highly disappointing piece of news for the Tamil cinema audiences. Master, the highly anticipated Vijay starrer will not hit the theaters anytime soon. If the reports are to be believed, the release of Master has been postponed to June 2020, due to the all India lockdown. According to the latest updates, the movie theaters in India will remain shut till April 14, 2020. But the shutdown period might get extended, as the number of COVID 19 patients is increasing in the country day by day. Meanwhile, countries like the USA have decided to keep the theaters closed for 6 to 12 weeks. #USA: AMC Theatres closed for 6-12 weeks… OFFICIAL statement… #CoronaVirus #COVID19 #AMCTheatres https://t.co/Q4NqGR2fAh

This will definitely affect the performance of Vijay's Master at the worldwide box office, as the movie cannot be released overseas anytime soon. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are now considering a June 2020 release for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, keeping the international market in mind. Meanwhile, the team has also decided to postpone the release of the much-awaited Master trailer. Recently, it was reported that the official trailer of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be released through social media platforms on March 25, Wednesday. But the team later decided to cancel the plans, considering the all India lockdown Master, which is said to be an out and out action thriller, features Vijay in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, the Dean of a college. Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in the project. Reportedly, the Makkal Selvan is appearing in the role of Bhavani, a notorious goon. Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score. Sathyan Sooryan is the director of photography. Master is produced by XB Creations.