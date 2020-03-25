All India Lockdown: Vijay’s Master Postponed To June 2020?

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
Updated: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 0: 09 [IST]
Here is a highly disappointing piece of news for the Tamil cinema audiences. Master, the highly anticipated Vijay starrer will not hit the theaters anytime soon. If the reports are to be believed, the release of Master has been postponed to June 2020, due to the all India lockdown. According to the latest updates, the movie theaters in India will remain shut till April 14, 2020. But the shutdown period might get extended, as the number of COVID 19 patients is increasing in the country day by day. Meanwhile, countries like the USA have decided to keep the theaters closed for 6 to 12 weeks. #USA: AMC Theatres closed for 6-12 weeks… OFFICIAL statement… #CoronaVirus #COVID19 #AMCTheatres https://t.co/Q4NqGR2fAh
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2020 This will definitely affect the performance of Vijay’s Master at the worldwide box office, as the movie cannot be released overseas anytime soon. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are now considering a June 2020 release for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, keeping the international market in mind.

