all-india-lockdown:-mohanlal-and-manju-warrier-donate-to-film-industry-workers

Updated: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 1: 43 [IST]

As we all know, India has opted for a complete lockdown till April 14, 2020, to eliminate the highly contagious coronavirus. However, all India lockdown has totally affected the daily wage workers, especially the workers from the film industry. Reportedly, Mohanlal and Manju Warrier have now come forward in support of the film industry workers. As per the latest updates, both Mohanlal and Manju Warrier have informed FEFKA, the union for filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, that they are willing to support the workers of the industry. The reports were recently confirmed by the renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, who is also the president of FEFKA. According to B Unnikrishnan, a fund is being collected to provide financial support to the workers during the lockdown. The FEFKA team is planning to handover the fund to those who are in need, on April 14, 2020. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is planning to donate Rs. 10 Lakhs to the FEFKA fund for workers. The sources close to FEFKA suggest that several prominent actors including the Telugu crowd-puller Allu Arjun, who has a strong fan base in Kerala, have expressed their willingness to support the workers of the Malayalam film industry. More actors and technicians from the South Indian film industry are expected to contribute to the FEFKA fund in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, the sources suggest that the shooting of the Malayalam films will hopefully get resumed after April 14, 2020, once the all India closedown ends. However, the reports suggest that the Malayalam film industry might not have Vishu releases this year due to the unavailability of overseas releasing centers. Also Read: IT’S OFFICIAL: No Releases In Malayalam Cinema For Vishu 2020!