all-india-lockdown:-malayalam-film-producers-in-loggerheads-with-theater-owners!

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 0: 37 [IST]

The all India lockdown has undoubtedly affected the daily life of the citizens and almost all the industries in the country. When it comes to the film industry, things are not different. The Malayalam film industry is going through a great crisis period, as all the Vishu releases are cancelled, which resulted in a loss of around Rs. 300 Crores. Now, the Malayalam film producers and theater owners are in loggerheads, due to the same. Recently, Malayala Manorama daily had published a story, in which some leading producers revealed they are in financial crisis despite their films did extremely well at the box office. According to the producers and distributors, they yet to receive a total amount of around Rs. 23 Crores from the theater owners, which is the collection made by the recent Malayalam blockbusters including Mammootty’s Shylock, Kunchacko Boban’s Anjaam Pathiraa, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon duo’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Varane Avashaymund.