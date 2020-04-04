all-india-lockdown:-malayalam-film-producers-in-loggerheads-with-theater-owners!

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 0: 37 [IST]

The all India lockdown has undoubtedly affected the lifestyle of the citizens and virtually all the industries in the united kingdom. With regards to the film industry, things aren’t different. The Malayalam film industry is certainly going by way of a great crisis period, as all of the Vishu releases are cancelled, which led to a lack of around Rs. 300 Crores. Now, the Malayalam film producers and theater owners come in loggerheads, because of the same. Recently, Malayala Manorama had published a tale daily, where some leading producers revealed they’re in financial meltdown despite their films did very well at the box office. Based on the producers and distributors, they to get a total level of around Rs yet. 23 Crores from the theater owners, that is the collection created by the recent Malayalam blockbusters including Mammootty’s Shylock, Kunchacko Boban’s Anjaam Pathiraa, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon duo’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Varane Avashaymund.