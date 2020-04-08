Mckean family’s two members are missing and they are envisaged dead after the canoeing accident. searching for them is continuing.

The family was in self-isolation at Maeve’s mother’s home. McKean said that Gide and Maeve were playing kickball. The ball went into the water. So, they got in a canoe in order to get the ball. He thinks that canoe got pushed by either the tide or the wind, into the bay.

Robert’s granddaughter Maeve Kenney and her son Gideon were reported missing after paddling out near Annapolis, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. The grandson and daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend are missing. They were presumed dead after a canoeing accident. Townsend confirmed on Friday the search had transitioned to a recovery operation.

Townsend is the eldest daughter of Robert Kenney and niece of President John Kenney. Robert Kenney was dead in assassination while he was running for president post in 1968, while John Kenney was assassinated five years ago in Dallas.

Townsend stated that With profound sadness, he shares the news that the search for his beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery. Their hearts are crushed, yet they shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength they have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world, His family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as they grieve and try to bear this devastating loss.

The US Coast Guard said that Maeve and her son were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe, before disappearing. Helicopters and boats are searching the area for 24 hours, but still nothing.

History of the Family

The Kennedys’ case history is marred by tragic events either by accidental deaths or by assassination,

Naval Pilot Joseph P. Kenney died during a plane crash once he at the age of twenty-nine in 1944 whereas he was serving naval forces within the Second war. John F. Kenney was gunned down in la in 1968. John F. Kenney Jr. died during a plane crash. parliamentarian Kenney grandchild Saoirse Kenney Hill died of accidental drug overdoses.