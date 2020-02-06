All China visitors 'could face UK ban' amid growing coronavirus crisis

The latest headlines in your inbox

Ministers are considering a ban on arrivals from China as the coronavirus crisis grows, it emerged today.

Whitehall is keeping possible entry restrictions under “constant review” as the number of cases and death toll continues to escalate.

Several countries, including the United States and Australia, have banned entry to foreign visitors who have been in China in recent weeks.

Some 30,000 Britons in mainland China have been advised to leave. The last government-chartered repatriation flight out of Wuhan, at the centre of the outbreak, is due to depart on Sunday.

British diplomats are also warning UK citizens in China that they will not be able to stop them being forcibly sent to “fever clinics” if they fail temperature checks being carried out by local health officials.

They could also be barred from returning to their own homes if they go out not wearing a face mask.

The British Embassy in Beijing sent out fresh guidance today amid alarm over the speed at which the virus is spreading. It states: “We have no current plans to restrict entry to the UK, but we will keep this constantly under review and follow [World Health Organisation] guidance.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government is taking “no chances” with the killer virus and would follow the science.

All options to combat the infection are understood to be on the table but the chief medical officer Chris Whitty is currently not advising that a ban on arrivals should be imposed and it is not expected to happen in the immediate future.

But if the crisis escalates, with the number of cases roughly doubling every five days at the moment, then the Government will come under growing pressure to impose restrictions.

Saudi Arabia today barred its citizens and residents of the kingdom from travelling to China. Foreign residents would not be allowed back into the country if they travelled to China, the state news agency SPA added.

The US, Australia and Singapore have already announced that they would deny entry to all foreign visitors who have recently been to China, where the outbreak started in December, with restrictions by New Zealand and Israel on foreigners travelling from mainland China.

A string of countries have banned flights to and from China, with a number of airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

In further developments:

Official figures from China put the number of deaths from coronavirus at 563 on the mainland, following the biggest daily rise yet of 73, with 28,018 confirmed cases.

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley was caught in a diplomatic flurry after accidentally sending an email to the BBC and the Government after meeting China’s ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming, which raised Chinese “concerns” that the Prime Minister had not sent to Beijing a personal message of support over the coronavirus outbreak.

Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise liner, bringing the total to 20. It is quarantined at the port of Yokohama, Japan, with about 3,700 holidaymakers on board.

The Foreign Office is sending a second consignment of medical supplies to China this week, bringing the total from the UK to 1,800 pairs of goggles, 430,000 disposable gloves, 194,000 disposable wipes, 37,500 medical gowns and 2,500 face masks.

British citizens in China are being advised by diplomats to comply with requests for temperature checks.

On forcible quarantine, the embassy in Beijing added: “UK officials are unable to intervene in cases where Chinese officials are implementing local policy. If your temperature is identified as being above the threshold for potential fever you are likely to be referred to a Chinese fever clinic. If this happens to you, please notify the Foreign and Commonwealth Office via our 24/7 crisis hotline at the earliest opportunity.”

Outside mainland China, at least 230 cases of the infection have been confirmed, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines. Two Chinese family members in Britain have tested positive and were taken to a specialist unit in Newcastle for treatment.