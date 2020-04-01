🔥All American season 3: Premiere, Netflix release date, and more🔥

All American — “Decisions” — Image Number: ALA216c_0114b.jpg — Pictured: Daniel Ezra as Spencer — Photo: Tina Thorpe/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved All American just wrapped up a great second season on The CW, and season 2 was added to Netflix. The series is one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix at the moment, and fans, of course, want to know when All American season 3 premieres and when the new season will be added to Netflix.The good news is that The CW already renewed All American for season 3, according to a report from Deadline.Unfortunately, The CW has not announced the premiere date yet, but we have a pretty good idea when to expect the new season on The CW. We also know when All American season 3 will be added to Netflix.Below, we shared the expected premiere date for the new season, the possible release date on Netflix, and the season 3 cast.All American season 3 premiere dateUnder normal circumstances, we could expect All American season 3 to premiere on The CW in the fall of 2020. Usually, we can expect new seasons of The CW shows in the first or second week of October every year.Unfortunately, these are not normal times. There are many factors in play that make it extra difficult to predict the premiere date for the new season. Most importantly, at the time of publishing, production is shut down on shows and movies all over the US and Canada, and throughout the world.While All American season 3 would not start production for a while, likely sometime this summer, any delays or production stoppages push that premiere date back.Right now, we’re still expecting to see All American season 3 to premiere in October 2020, but we might see that premiere date bumped back to January 2021, depending on what happens with the coronavirus.All American — “Decisions” — Image Number: ALA216b_0358b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Daniel Ezra as Spencer and Taye Diggs as Billy — Photo: Eddy Chen/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights ReservedAll American season 3 release date on NetflixThe CW has an agreement to bring the new seasons of most of its shows to Netflix eight days after the season finale airs. For All American season 2, the season finale aired on March 9, and the new season was added to Netflix on March 17.The season 3 release date on Netflix is obviously tied to when the season premieres and ends. We’re expecting there will be 16 episodes in the new season, as well, so if there are no major production delays, we can expect to see All American season 3 on Netflix in March 2020.It starts to get tricky if there are some major production issues that delay the third season premiere. If that happens, we can expect to see the show premiere in January 2021. Then, we can expect the season to end roughly five or six months later.Accordingly, All American season 3 would be added to Netflix in May, June, or July of 2021. We can’t really narrow it down to a single month because we don’t know when the season premieres, even if it is in January, or how long the midseason break would be.That’s the best we can do for predicting the premiere date and release date on Netflix for All American season 3. We’ll be sure to make any updates when we find out!All American cast for season 3As of now, The CW has not announced who will return for season 2. We expect all the main characters, or at least most of them, will be returning for season 3.According to a report from Screen Rant, Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, and Jalyn Hall should be back for season 3.We’re also expecting to meet a few new actors and characters in the third season. The CW will likely share those castings at a later date.You can watch the first two seasons of the hit series on Netflix right now! They also make for a great rewatch if you need something else to watch.