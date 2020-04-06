all-about-the-society-season-2,-release-date,-cast,-and-expected-story-plot

The society narrates the story of a group of teenagers caught on an alternate timeline consequent of the rest of the population of the city disappears. It begins when a group of teenagers returns home after a canceled school trip and they discover that everyone in the city is gone and a dense forest appears to encircle the town, the outside world no longer exists and there is no telephone connection or internet available in the city. Their world seems to have gone haywire due to all the unusual activities around. Now they have no alternate than to come up with a solution themselves and try to make it work with the limited resources that they have.

The series has garnered a lot of praise from all over the world since it’s release. The ending though has left fans baffled and anxious as it sheds no light into what might further happen. Season 1 had a very close ending as we are waiting to see the fate of the teenagers that have been trapped in an alternate timeline. Now the big question emerges is how long they will be trapped in the alternate timeline ? Will they ever get to go back home.Most of the main actors of season 1 are likely to make an comeback in season 2 as well which includes Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman, Gideon Aldon as Becca Gelb, Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena, Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair, Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins, Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham, Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich, Jose Julian as Gordie, Alexander MacNicoll as Luke, and Toby Wallace as Campbell Elliot.

The Society Season 2 will release on Netflix around May 2020, as of now the official release date is yet to be disclosed. We have no trailer available yet but an announcement video has been dropped by Netflix.