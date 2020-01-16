all-853-pdc-q-school-entries-battling-it-out-for-31-tour-cards-in-wigan-and-hildesheim

One of the toughest tournament in darts takes place over the next four days as 853 players are whittled down to just 31 at PDC Q School.

The record number of entrants are split across UK Q School in Wigan (521) and European Q School in Hildesheim, Germany (321).

The events are played over four days, with each day having its own knockout tournament. The last two players standing on each day in Wigan will earn a Tour Card, with the final player standing at Hildesheim also getting one.

The remaining 19 Tour Cards are dished out based on an Order of Merit system (12 from UK Q School and seven from European Q School), with wins earning points across the four days at each event.

The 31 winners make up the 128 Tour Card holders for 2020 and are able to compete in PDC Players Championship and European Tour events over the season, giving them the chance to qualify for majors like the World Matchplay, World Grand and the World Championship at the end of the year.

Those currently with a Tour Card are the world’s top 64, players who came through 2019 Q School (gaining a two-year card) and winners on the Challenge and Development Tours.

Entries at Q School this year include a host of recognisable names such as Fallon Sherrock, Jim Williams, Lisa Ashton, Seigo Asada, Scott Waites and Scott Mitchell.

You can follow the draw and results on DartsConnect.





