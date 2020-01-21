alison-brie-gives-us-stranger-things-vibes-as-she-takes-on-creepy-netflix-movie-horse-girl

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Alison Brie is set to star in Netflix’s creepy new movie Horse Girl and it’s giving us some major Stranger Things vibes.

That can only be a good thing, right?

The Community star will play an arts and crafts store employee who struggles to distinguish her dreams from reality – with some pretty terrifying results.

Alison’s giving us the creeps in a big way in the trailer, with her character Sarah admitting: ‘I’ve been having a little trouble sleeping. Finding myself places and I don’t know how I got there.’

With a score that takes us right back to Stranger Things, the character is seen questioning everything as her dreams seep into her reality and she’s left not knowing which is which.

Worrying that she’s following her grandmother in going crazy, and with everyone else around her left terrified, she’s seen whispering: ‘I can hear the future.’

Consider us well and truly intrigued – and mildly terrified.

Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon and John Ortiz will join Alison, who previously starred in GLOW, in the cast.

Meanwhile, John Paul Reynolds and Jay Duplass will also feature.

And Netflix haven’t been afraid to show off all their upcoming movies, with Post Malone set to make his acting debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in upcoming movie Spenser Confidential.

The trailer for the Netflix film was also released this week and features Mark as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it, who is getting released from prison.

Spenser soon finds a comrade in Hawk (Winston Duke), who is a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter who’s recruited alongside Spenser’s foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring some culprits to justice.

It seems Post is a prominent cast member, as he’s later seen serving Spenser some harsh truths.

We’re already into it TBH.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: GLOW Season 3 review: Alison Brie and co are against the ropes in hit-and-miss outing

MORE: GLOW’s Alison Brie really wants Netflix to make a Community movie





