alicia-silverstone-reveals-the-odd-way-she-reprimands-son-bear-when-he’s-badly-behaved

Alicia Silverstone has perfected her parenting technique when it comes to keeping son Bear’s behaviour in check.

The Clueless star is mum to eight-year-old Bear and she says that she never had to experience the ‘terrible twos and terrible threes’ because little Bear has always been pretty good at not misbehaving.

When there’s been times when she has had to discipline her son, Alicia says that a simple, “no thank you”, seems to do the trick and we’re in awe.

Speaking with People, Alicia, who had been known to feed Bear pre-chewed food from her mouth when he was younger, said: ‘Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn’t go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn’t really much of that.

‘When you’re really meeting their needs and you really understand what they want and need… I didn’t find any of that.’

She continued: ‘There [have been] moments where there were things we had to redirect and correct, of course, but it just wasn’t the fight that you hear about.

‘The most I have to say is, “No thank you, Bear,” and he’s got it. Because he respects me and I respect him.’

It’s as easy as that, apparently.

Alicia, shares son Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. The former couple co-parent Bear together, following their split back in February 2018.

The actress’ rep confirmed the split in a statement at the time, that read: ‘They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends, but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years.’

They tied the knot in 2005 in Lake Tahoe, California – 10 years after Alicia became a hit on teen series Clueless as Cher Horowitz.

She was 19 at the time Clueless took off and has previously said that finding fame so young wasn’t all that great, actually.

She said: ‘Being the most famous teenager in the world was uncomfortable, awkward and odd. There were good parts…but the hard part was being a kid – I was really young – and it was completely unnatural.

‘There was a period in my life where there was so much upset and stress that I was trying to get out.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: John Cena ‘blown away’ by The Suicide Squad script and we have high hopes

MORE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour reveals fan fights have sparked rifts between queens





