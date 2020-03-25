alicia-keys-opens-up-about-absent-father-in-new-book:-‘it-left-a-hole-in-me’

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard)

Alicia Keys is baring her soul in her new book, More Myself: A Journey. In it, she opens up about her journey to find herself and chronicles key moments from her childhood to the present.

The 15-time Grammy winner shared some excerpts from the autobiographical book with PEOPLE and it’s clear she’s ready to share her truth with the world.

In one portion, she discusses the impact her father, Craig Cook, and how his infrequent visits affected her.

“For me, a seed of worthlessness was planted in childhood,” she writes. “As well-intentioned as Craig was, and as much as he was dealing with in his own life, his absence impacted me in ways I’m still uncovering. It left a hole in me.”

The bi-racial beauty was raised by her mother Scottish-Italian mother, Teresa Augello.

“Race was never a part of what made me feel guarded,” she writes.

“There had been one afternoon, as I was preparing to pick up Egypt from school, I threw on some sweatpants and a baseball cap as an internal deliberation arose: ‘What if someone sees me like this and asks to take a photo? And what if that picture gets posted?’ The dialogue wasn’t new. On this day, I caught myself in the middle of the neurosis, and it socked me right in the gut.”

More Myself: A Journey is due out March 31.

Last week, Keys announced that she was postponing her upcoming tour and album due to coronavirus concerns.

“My Beautiful Fam, ⁣

⁣I wanted to officially tell you the #MoreMyself Tour & my new album #ALICIA will be postponed. (Good Note: More Myself book will still be available on 3/31🙏🏽🙏🏽) ⁣

⁣Everyone’s health and safety is the #1priority! Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u 💜💜,” she posted.