alicia-keys-is-one-lucky-lady-as-she-announces-new-tour-after-bowling-strike

Alicia Keys has proven she’s one lucky lady after promising to go on tour if she hit a strike in a bowling game – and then absolutely smashing it.

We’re definitely not complaining.

Taking to Twitter to film her round, she explained: ‘Bowling with the fam, we having a good time. You know what? If I get this strike, I’m going on tour. Alright? Let’s go.’

She handed the phone to her sister and, before we know it, she’d scored top points.

We can all thank the gods of good aim and 10-pin bowling now.

Barely two hours later, the star – who recently sang the cutest duet with Billie Eilish – posted tour dates for both North America and Europe, which include stops in the UK, Germany, Poland, and France.

Does this mean if she didn’t get a strike, we’d be waiting like sitting ducks for a decade? We don’t even want to think about it.

And she’s not stopping there. Alicia will also be gracing the Grammys stage once again as she’s confirmed to host the 2020 awards show after a well-received turn in 2019.

The Fallin’ singer hosted the annual music awards for the first time in February of last year and clearly impressed producers.

Reacting to the news, Alicia said in a statement: ‘At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards.

‘Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.’

Grammys president and CEO Deborah Dugan added: ‘From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades.

‘Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host. Anything can happen, you don’t want to miss it.’





