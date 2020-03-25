alicia-keys-enlists-jay-z,-bono,-oprah,-michelle-obama-for-audiobook

Alicia Keys has enlisted Jay-Z, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, and her husband Swizz Beatz, among others, to contribute to her audiobook version of More Myself: A Journey. Described as a 360-degree perspective that’s part autobiography, part narrative documentary, the hardcover and audiobook editions will be released on March 31st via Flatiron Books and Macmillan Audio, respectively.

Keys expounds on the typical narrated audiobook to add previously unreleased musical recordings that detail her recording process, including song ideas and musical riffs. The Guy Oldfield-produced audiobook will also feature contributions from Keys’ family, including Swizz Beatz, alongside the aforementioned star-studded cast of friends.

“This audiobook has so much amazing energy, I’ve never experienced something so intimate. It’s nuanced and surprising and musical and emotional! I love it, and I am grateful to all my friends and loved ones for joining me on this ride,” Keys said in a statement. “Recording this was a meditative experience, and I cannot wait for the world to hear my story from my own voice.”

Beyond the release of her book, which was originally slated to drop last fall, the singer is readying her seventh studio album. Alicia is due out this spring. This week, Keys will participate in TikTok’s #HappyatHome: Live! series alongside Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and others.