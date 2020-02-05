Alice's Adventures Under Ground review: Down the rabbit hole with Carroll's madcap menagerie

Going Out in London Discover

Lewis Carroll’s Alice stories may have been written for the delectation of children but there’s something almost sublime about their surreal irreverence that has exerted a wider appeal down the ages.

Gerald Barry’s latest opera is based on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, the stories compressed into a madcap sequence lasting less than an hour.

No one does madcap like Barry. In The Intelligence Park and The Importance of Being Importance he subjected his performers to a good many more than six impossible things before breakfast. Alice’s Adventures, with its familiar cast of White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and the rest, all engaging in incomprehensible activities, indubitably provides an ideal vehicle for Barry’s riotous imagination.

Alice’s entry into Wonderland, via the rabbit hole, is realised by the character being put through an endlessly repeated series of speedy warm-up arpeggios, each rising to top C. Claudia Boyle negotiated the stratospheric role with peerless virtuosity. Later there’s a hilarious rendition of Jabberwocky in rapid nonsense Russian, set to the tune of It’s a Long Way to Tipperary (and why not?), subsequently rendered as a lachrymose French ballad and finally a German marching song.

Barry’s favourite Ode to Joy also pops up, transformed into a lugubrious ditty for Humpty Dumpty (the excellent Joshua Bloom). The remainder of the cast — Sam Furness, Peter Tantsits, Mark Stone, Clare Presland and Hilary Summers — similarly excel in multiple roles. There is a parallel cast for a second performance each evening. The orchestra under Thomas Adès’s exuberant direction plays with astonishing dexterity.

Antony McDonald’s wonderfully inventive production points up the parodied didacticism of Victorian moral values, inherent in Carroll’s original and amplified by Barry. But above all it’s an entertainment whose giddy imbecilities don’t need to be probed too far. Billed as “ideal as a family treat”, this performance was much enjoyed by children, some young enough to interact without any encouragement.

Until Feb 9 (020 7304 4000, roh.org.uk)

The best opera and classical to see in 2020

Royal Opera House

WC2E 9DD