Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for KSHE 95 Pig Roast

Alice Cooper performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

KSHE 95 Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 7. Show time is at 3:45 p.m.Lawn and select reserved tickets are $19.95 the first week of sales. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at livenation.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Green Day performed three songs, “Know Your Enemy,” “Bang Bang” and “Fire, Ready, Aim,” followed by a redo of “Fire, Ready, Aim” because the freezing crowd wasn’t hyped up enough the first time.

The singer says it has been difficult breaking into the St. Louis music scene coming from Belleville.

Jamal Green has also worked as one of Nicki Minaj’s primary dancers.

Marquise Knox initially joined the legendary bands in 2019 for many dates including the stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL is the man to beat at Saturday’s SLUM Fest Awards.

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner delivers a spoken interlude on the first single titled “The Journey.”

Whitesnake and Night Ranger are also on the bill. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Other winners during the words celebrating St. Louis’ underground hip-hop scene were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.

Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” will also be released Feb. 14.

Alice Cooper performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff