alia-bhatt-is-constantly-worrying-about-dad-mahesh-bhatt-amidst-covid-19-outbreak:-he-is-70-plus

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 19: 45 [IST]

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has us all worried for our elders as those who are over 60 are the most vulnerable to the virus. Alia Bhatt expressed that she is constantly worried about her dad Mahesh Bhatt because he is 70 plus. She revealed that she is always reminding him to take the necessary precautions and pay extra attention to hygiene. Alia opened up in an interview with Rajeev Masand about how she is always thinking about her father at this time. "He is 70 plus. I am constantly nervous and thinking…. That's why I am always screaming 'don't touch your face, don't do this'," she said. Alia has been working with Mahesh Bhatt in their first film together. Titled Sadak 2, the film is a sequel to Mahesh's 1991 romantic thriller Sadak. Talking about her experience working with her father, she said, "The experience was so collaborating…that's the way my father works…the script is just a blueprint. A lot of my input and suggestions were actually taken into the script. I need to give credit to him, he kept on pushing 'you should write. You can be a writer, you can be a director'." Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Alia. The film was shot in Ooty, Mumbai and Uttarakhand, and is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020. Taking her father's advice with regard to her writing seriously, Alia has been spending time in isolation honing her writing skills. She said that some of 'her people' are very impressed with her skills. To make the best use of the alone time she has now, she has signed up for online creative writing lessons. She is also spending a minimum of two hours a day reading so that she can finish at least three books. Apart from Sadak 2, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.