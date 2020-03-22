Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor to Selena Gomez: Check out awesome 'jammies' look

Jammies seem be to the flavour of the season for top beauties

Fashion, as they say, is all about keeping cool and cosy.

And as summer sets in, uber cool, colourful jammies seem to be the flavour of the season.

From leggy Katrina Kaif to sassy Selena Gomez, jammies are worn in style by all.

Jammies or pyjamas, make for a casual yet colourful fashion choice, adding a touch of sexiness.

Check out pictures of your leading ladies in jammies and yes, go steal their fashion.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com.