Alia Bhatt and her shocking confessions list

Alia Bhatt is the cutie pie of Bollywood. She is an amazing actress and is successful in her career. She has given many hit films and she is overloaded with cuteness. People love her for her cuteness and amazing acting in the movies.

Here are some shocking confessions made by Alia Bhatt

Alia says, “I’m scared of darkness, I sleep with my lights on and I don’t like flying”. Alia also mentioned that she is a simple girl and she likes to stay simple and calm. She is the naughtiest and craziest actress in Bollywood. She hates travelling because of her fear in the past. We all are human beings and it is obvious to have some fear inside us and that fear can be of anything. Alia is the most loved actress in the industry. She is very down to earth person.

