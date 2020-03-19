ali-fedotowsky-reveals-she’s-struggling-to-breathe-as-she-waits-for-her-test-results

Ali Fedotowsky is struggling as she waits for her COVID-19 test results, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, the outlet picked up on a social media post from the reality star in which she explained that she had a high fever.

With that said, she managed to get past the fever part thus far but is still fighting the respiratory aspect of the flu. The 35-year-old explained her current medical situation on Instagram earlier today. As it was previously reported, Fedotowsky revealed she waited approximately three hours to get the test while in LA.

She was told that it would take approximately two weeks to get the test results back. Additionally, the star was administered an X-ray and they discovered there were white spots on her lungs.

The Center for Disease Control claims that shortness of breath, a cough, and fever are all symptoms of COVID-19, and one can experience symptoms within 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus. At the moment, there are an estimated 7,000 cases in the United States.

According to Ali, the only thing she wants at this point is to know whether or not she has COVID-19. Ali, who has two kids with Kevin Manno, including Riley and Molly, explained on her IG account that she tried calling recently because her mother is a nurse and she wants to get back to work, however, it didn’t work the way she planned.

This has been a challenging year for Ali, who revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with skin cancer. Fans of the reality star know she was on the 6th season of The Bachelorette back in 2010. She accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez but they later called off their relationship just one year after.

If Ali had COVID-19, it wouldn’t be the first time a star in the public eye tested positive for the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both revealed they had it last Wednesday night.

They’ve since been let out of the hospital and are currently staying at home to rest.



