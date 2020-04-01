Contents
Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti to romance in a new project, check here
TV diva Surbhi Jyoti, who was seen enthralling audiences as Bela in Naagin, will be back onscreen.
The actress will be seen romance Ali Fazal in Gurmmeet Singh’s direction with VYRL Originals Aaj Bhi. The music video will see the two sharing screen space.
Surbhi took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. Check now!
Are you excited to witness her new music video? Comment in the section below.
Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.