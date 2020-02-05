alfredo-morelos-to-liverpool?-rangers-star-hints-at-transfer-interest-due-to-steven-gerrard-connection

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has suggested that Liverpool are among the clubs tracking him ahead of a potential summer departure from Ibrox.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe with his exploits north of the border since arriving from HJK three seasons ago.

His 28 goals in just 37 appearances this term have propelled Rangers into Scottish Premiership title contention, as well as the last 32 stage of the Europa League.

And Morelos believes that his manager Steven Gerrard’s strong links with former club Liverpool will have helped put him on the radar of the reigning world and European champions.

“I think they are aware (of me),” the Colombian told Radio Caracol. “I imagine that is the case with the coach we have, who played for Liverpool for so long.

“I imagine he has friends and directors who come to the games, as well as scouts from other teams. It’s a motivation to keep doing well.

“There many interested clubs, let’s wait until the end of the season to see which leagues are asking for me and then I can make a decision.

“If God grants me the opportunity to go to a good club, it will happen.”