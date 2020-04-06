Alexis tried to save the marriage but Jesse wasn’t interested. The Two Racers End Their Marriage.

On 17th March 2020, Jesse James, Father of three and Alexis DeJoria officially announced about them parting ways last month. The two tied knot in 2013. This was his fourth marriage, prior to Alexis, he was married to Sandra Bullock for five years.

Some sources reported that James, 50 was a sheer womaniser who always desired sex and many times he begged women for sex on social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook and cheated on Alexis by sleeping with a minimum of 20 women. Ain’t this disgusting?

Jesse who is referred to as the tattooed biker was known to sneak a lot many women to his residence in Austin, Texas for hookups, one night stands while Alexis, 42 the drag racer was out of town, and when the things got a bit serious Alexis started confronting her husband which made Jesse aggressive. This made Alexis feel humiliated and disrespectful in her marriage and this led to the split between the two.

A representative of Alexis told that Jesse has been cheating her since the two first met, at first she didn’t pay much attention to this but later she realised how bad things were going.

Jesse told that he is extremely sad with the fact that they have decided to end their marriage and adding to that he said, the two spent seven amazing years together and he referred to working on his ex- wife’s race car for five years and co-parenting Alexis’ daughter as one of the most special memories of their marriage and it won’t be easy to move on from this. He wishes Alexis all the luck in her racing and personal life, and he finally concluded his statement that he wants everyone to respect their decision and privacy.

Let’s just wish them all the luck for the rest of their life.