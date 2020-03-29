Alexis Skyy Leaves Little To The Imagination While Dancing With Her Baby Girl At Club Quarantine – Check Out The Video To See Her Having A Blast

Alexis Skyy is trying to make the most of this time she spends at home with her baby girl these days. She shared a video in which she’s dancing with her baby girl into her arms, and people hopped in the comments section with all kinds of observations.

Alexis is wearing a white tank top, which leaves little to the imagination, and people said that she could have worn a bra since she chose to post the video.

This is not the first time when Alexis gets bashed for her outfits on social media, and it will definitely not be the last one either.

Check out the clip below.

Someone said: ‘Her child needs rest, not a damn club 😂’ and another hater said ‘She could have definitely worn something else, it wasn’t necessary to show her titties like that.’

One follower came to Alexis’ defense and posted this: ‘She can’t even have fun with her own child. First, they say she’s never with the child, then put down her parenting skills, now she’s wrong for having a good time while she’s not working & enjoying some time w Laylay.’

Alexis has been posting here daughter a lot lately on social media, especially since haters told her that she should focus on her more and drop the racy videos.

Someone said: ‘My mama told me if I ain’t have nothing nice to say dont say anything at all.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Omg she twisted the phone to herself like “your time is up ma”’

One other commenter said: ‘Wayment she knew exactly what she was doing, Lay smart 🥰 and you really weren’t giving her enough camera period sheesh 😂.’

About ten days ago, it’s been revealed that Alexis Skyy has as a few things to get off her chest now that the whole country is advised to remain indoors. She’s talking about the series LHHATL and about Karlie Redd’s ex-fiance.



