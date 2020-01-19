alexandre-lacazette-tells-‘naive’-arsenal-teammates-they-need-to-be-‘nastier’-after-sheffield-united-draw

Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal are too ‘naive’ and need to find their ruthless side quickly after forfeiting another lead in Saturday’s Premier League draw with Sheffield United.

The Gunners went ahead on the stroke of half-time at the Emirates through Gabriel Martinelli but, despite dominating the match for large periods, were pegged back by John Fleck’s 83rd-minute strike.

Arsenal also gave up leads against Crystal Palace and Chelsea recently – with the Blues scoring two late goals – and Lacazette didn’t hold anything back as he criticised the team’s mentality.

‘They were not very dangerous but this match summarises how we are this season. We are winning the match but don’t get it over the line,’ Lacazette told RMC Sport.

‘We are quite naive at the moment. We need to be nastier and more consistent in the 90th to 93rd minutes of matches.

‘Especially when we can do better than this. We have the players required. It is a shame.’

Speaking about the result, and conceding another late goal, head coach Mikel Arteta said: ‘I’m very disappointed today. I think the performance deserved three points and we lost two points.

‘In the Premier League if you don’t put the game to bed in the last 10-15 minutes, these types of teams just need a long ball, second ball or set piece and you can give the points away.’

Asked whether he has to correct issues from the previous regime, Arteta continued: ‘I don’t know. What was done before, they tried to do their best possible thing. I inherited a team in a difficult situation that was trying to improve as much as possible but I don’t know.

‘In the second half they didn’t generate anything to the goal, just one long ball, a second ball and someone from an incredible angle put it in the top bin. It’s difficult to control.’

