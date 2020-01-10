alexandre-lacazette-finds-fresh-motivation-at-arsenal-since-mikel-arteta-arrival

Alexandre Lacazette has been re-motivated by the arrival of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, according to reports.

The Arsenal striker has not scored since the start of December in the Premier League and was said to be weighing up his options following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Lacazette was named alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as one of the Arsenal stars who were refusing to sign contract extensions.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal from Lyon in the summer of 2017, but was reportedly worried about the decline of the club in recent months.

Arteta was hired to save a sinking ship and the Athletic claim Lacazette has been rejuvenated by the energy created from the Spaniard’s arrival.

The energy among the players and at the club generated by Arteta has ‘re-motivated’ Lacazette and he is happy at the club.

Like Lacazette, Aubameyang too appears to have been impressed by Arteta.

The Gabon international made a public statement denying he was determined to leave the club at the end of the season.

Arteta praised Aubameyang for his comments and the public display of commitment was followed up by the news Granit Xhaka had decided to snub a January transfer.

Xhaka had agreed personal terms with Hertha Berlin, but Arteta was able to convince the midfielder that he was needed at Arsenal.

