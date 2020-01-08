alex-kane:-why-opposition-versus-executive-is-the-least-of-steve-aiken’s-problems







Steve Aiken and Doug Beattie

Just when you think it can’t get any worse for the UUP, it does.

Another leader and another series of problems: Steve Aiken backing down on a promise to stand in every constituency on December 12; then he’s run into third place by Alliance in East Antrim; Alliance outpolling the party in almost every other constituency; and now what looks like a dispute between Aiken and Doug Beattie (also outpolled by Alliance in Upper Bann) over whether the party should take ministerial office (assuming, of course, the Executive is rebooted), or return to the role of official Opposition it took in 2016, when Mike Nesbitt was leader.

There was actually a very strong argument to be made for Opposition in 2016, not least the fact that John McCallister’s Private Member’s Bill had, for the first time, created the role, with terms and conditions, for an official Opposition.

Also, the relationship between the SDLP and UUP was very close at that point, too; and with both parties choosing Opposition, it raised the possibility of them working together and presenting themselves as a serious electoral alternative to what had been described as the “DUP/Sinn Fein axis of self-interest”. But the collapse of the Assembly just a few months later ensured the “Opposition experiment” was never properly tested.

At this point – and a lot could change over the next few days – it looks like the SDLP and Alliance would join an Executive, leaving just the UUP as the official Opposition.

That’s a huge task for a party with only 10 MLAs, because nine of them would have to shadow a department, each one of which has a whopping portfolio of responsibilities. It would put enormous stress on both the Press and research wings of the Assembly party.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the Assembly party is hardly awash with hands-on experience: seven of the 10 have only been MLAs since 2015/16/17 (meaning they’ve only experienced a few months of a functioning Assembly) and none of the other three has held ministerial office (although two are former leaders).