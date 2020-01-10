alex-kane:-no-popping-corks,-but-certainly-new-opportunities-in-stormont-deal







Assembly authorities are preparing for a possible sitting to be held before Monday’s deadline.

At the start of the week I tweeted: ‘ I still get no sense whatsoever of the sort of deal which would make it possible for the main parties to work in honest cooperation to implement a commonly agreed Programme for Government. Doesn’t mean a deal won’t be done, it just won’t be one worthy of popping champagne corks.’

And I think that’s precisely the deal we have right now: probably enough in it to keep the main parties on board, but without any great hope that it actually represents a new way of doing politics here better or even differently.

What was interesting was how quickly the DUP moved to take possession of it. Within minutes of the Julian Smith/Simon Coveney press conference ending last night and the agreement being published online Arlene Foster had issued a statement: ‘On balance we believe there is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can be re-established in a fair and balanced way.’

I wonder if the speedy response was part of a pre-planned choreography; a signal to Sinn Fein (who have still to give their own definitive response) that, unlike the debacle of February 2018, the DUP is fully, unambiguously committed to this deal.

A signal, too, to elements of loyalism that there were no serious divisions within the DUP and that the leader’s stance was fully supported.

The trouble, though, with ‘something for everyone’ deals, particularly one being published 22 years after the original Good Friday Agreement in order to get the parties out of yet another hole, is that there may not be enough in it that they’re willing to take common possession of.

The DUP and Sinn Fein highlighting what they got and what they stopped may be enough to get it through their individual leadership circles, but that doesn’t mean that they will be able to reach agreement when it comes to a Programme for Government or prioritising key issues.