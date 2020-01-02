alex-kane:-i’m-the-eeyore-of-political-commentary,-but-this-time-i-believe-the-parties-will-do-a-deal







Arlene Foster Michelle O’Neill

There was a chance, albeit just a chance, in the first few days of January 2017 that Sinn Fein and the DUP could patch up the spat over the increasing number of differences between them.

The Brexit result in June 2016 had thrown up an “England’s misfortune is Ireland’s opportunity” moment that Sinn Fein hadn’t quite worked out how to play to best advantage, while the BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight revelations about RHI in December (and no one had any idea how big that story was to become at that point) had placed Arlene Foster in a very uncomfortable position.

Yet, over the Christmas period in 2016 and into the New Year, there remained a quiet expectation that the usual “emergency sticking plaster” would be found at the last moment and the Assembly would go back to what passes for normal in local politics.

But Martin McGuinness’s resignation letter on January 9, which set out a long list of problems with the DUP/Sinn Fein relationship (problems which some of us had been writing about for years, by the way), blew all expectations out of the water.

We may never know the full, thought-through strategy behind Sinn Fein’s decision to crash the Assembly and force an election, but that was clearly the deliberate, planned-for effect of McGuinness’s letter. The rest is history.

And, as we know with history in Northern Ireland, it ensures that the past is always in front of us, making it very difficult to reach jointly agreed decisions about the present.

It looks to me as if all of the problems dogging the DUP/Sinn Fein relationship are pretty much as they were three years ago.