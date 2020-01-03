Alex Danson could make Tokyo Olympics after announcing return to Great Britain programme – 18 months after brain injury

Hockey player Alex Danson could feature at the Tokyo Olympics after announcing her imminent return to the Great Britain programme despite admitting she is “still not 100%” after sustaining a concussion 18 months ago.

Former captain Danson, who was part of the team that won a historic gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, hit her head on a concrete wall after laughing at a joke her husband, Alex Bennett, told her when the pair were on holiday in 2018.

The 34-year-old revealed she was unable to read after suffering the mild traumatic brain injury and that she “lost her identity” as a result of the incident.

On Friday, Danson – who has over 300 international caps but did not feature for either England or Great Britain in 2019 – confirmed in a social media post she would return to the Great Britain programme from Monday, with the hope of featuring at the Tokyo Olympics.

She wrote: “The last 18 months have tested me to perhaps my limits, with my health, isolation, and inability to do the things I used to do with such ease.