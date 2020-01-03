Alex Danson could make Tokyo Olympics after announcing return to Great Britain programme – 18 months after brain injury

Hockey player Alex Danson could feature at the Tokyo Olympics after announcing her imminent return to the Great Britain programme despite admitting she is “still not 100%” after sustaining a concussion 18 months ago.
Former captain Danson, who was part of the team that won a historic gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, hit her head on a concrete wall after laughing at a joke her husband, Alex Bennett, told her when the pair were on holiday in 2018.
The 34-year-old revealed she was unable to read after suffering the mild traumatic brain injury and that she “lost her identity” as a result of the incident.
On Friday, Danson – who has over 300 international caps but did not feature for either England or Great Britain in 2019 – confirmed in a social media post she would return to the Great Britain programme from Monday, with the hope of featuring at the Tokyo Olympics.
She wrote: “The last 18 months have tested me to perhaps my limits, with my health, isolation, and inability to do the things I used to do with such ease.
“I’m still not 100% but with time running out before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics now is my last chance to see what I can do.”
Danson’s comeback comes a month after her fellow hockey Olympian, Nicola White – who revealed the extent of her debilitating migraine symptoms in a special report in female concussion by Telegraph Sport last year – was forced to leave the centralised programme.
Great Britain women will defend their Olympic title in Tokyo after comfortably beating Chile in a two-legged qualifier last November. Should Danson feature in the Japanese capital, Great Britain’s coach Mark Hager could have up to eight Olympic gold medallists from the title-winning Rio squad at his disposal.
Danson added: “Finally, to my team mates, I’m not who I was, I have a richness of experience that only these last long months could have given me. I was determined that I would take more from this experience than it would take from me, I have.”
Danson’s sister, Claire, who won the 30-34 age category at the 2019 European Championships, revealed on her Instagram page last October that she is paralysed following an accident at the end of August last year.