alex-cora’s-discipline-is-expected-to-be-‘harsh’-after-the-astros’-manager-and-gm-were-suspended-one-year

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch have each been suspended for one year by Major League Baseball after an investigation discovered Houston cheated using technology en route to winning the 2017 World Series, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The Astros were also fined $5 million, the maximum allowed by the league, according to The Athletic. They must forfeit their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, and ex-assistant Brandon Taubman, whose tirade directed at a female reporter resulted in his firing, has been placed on baseball’s ineligible list.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was bench coach for the Astros during the 2017 season, has not yet been punished. ESPN is reporting the discipline will be “harsh.’’