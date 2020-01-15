Alex Cora is out as Red Sox manager

The Red Sox announced Tuesday evening that the team and manager Alex Cora have parted ways.

“Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation,’’ the statement issued on behalf of principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

“Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.’’

